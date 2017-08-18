'Nosferatu' remake cast news: Anya Taylor-Joy in talks to join cast, reunites with 'The Witch' director

A screenshot from the 1922 silent film, "Nosferatu" Prana Film

Over the years, there have been many movie adaptations of the classic vampire story, "Dracula." This year, a remake of one of the very first "Dracula" movie-adaptation called "Nosferatu" is in the works. "Split" actress Anya Taylor-Joy is on board the cast.

As revealed by Variety, Taylor-Joy is still in negotiations for the movie, where she will be reuniting with Robert Eggers, who directed "The Witch," a film she starred in and was also her breakout gig. Eggers will be writing and directing the remake, stemming from the 1922 silent movie of the same name.

"Nosferatu" follows the Transylvanian Count Orlok, who is looking to buy a house from Nina's husband and estate agent Jonathon Harker. It is an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel, directed by F.W. Murnau, with Henrick Galeen having penned the story. Stoker's wife refused to give the German filmmaker the movie rights and therefore they came up with their own take on the story.

"Nosferatu" is also considered one of the most iconic films of all time, with quite a few adaptations as well. Werner Herzog directed the 1979 remake, titled "Nosferatu the Vampyre" and in 2000, "Shadow of the Vampire" starring John Malkovich, Eddie Izzard, and Willem Dafoe, was a darker movie remake.

Taylor-Joy has been quite the busy gal as of recently. Since her performance in "The Witch," "Morgan, Barry, Thoroughbred," and "Split," she is up for more acting projects. Taylor-Joy is currently starring in 20th Century Fox's "New Mutants" as the mutant Colossus' sister Ilyana Rasputin aka Magik.

The actress is also up for the sequels to "Unbreakable" and "Split," titled "Glass," alongside fellow X-Men co-star James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson. Taylor-Joy also had an uncredited role in the 2014 movie "Vampire Academy."

The release date for the "Nosferatu" remake has yet to be determined.