Northern Ireland gambling law is 'badly failing individuals and families'

CARE (Christian Action Research Education) has welcomed the launch of a fresh consultation into Northern Ireland's gambling law.

It said that the current law is "badly failing individuals and families", and should be reformed to protect vulnerable people.

Mark Baillie, CARE NI Policy Officer, welcomed the new consultation, saying that the law as it stands is "not fit for purpose".

"This consultation is a welcome step forward from the Department of Communities," he said.

"It is well known problem gambling can have a devastating impact on individuals and families. It can lead to financial problems, family breakdown and in extreme cases it can even lead individuals to take their own lives.

"The current law is no longer fit for purpose and real people right across our society are suffering as a consequence."

The consultation is running until February 21, 2020, and covers a broad spectrum of areas, including casinos and online gambling.

The Department of Communities is also inviting feedback into research, education and treatment for people affected by gambling addiction.

"Northern Ireland has proportionally the highest problem gambling prevalence within the United Kingdom," Mr Baillie continued.

"Yet despite this fact, we do not have joined up thinking across Government here to respond to the challenges this poses.

"We sincerely hope the outcome of this consultation will be much needed reform that will prioritise the needs of those who are vulnerable to problem gambling and will seek to put in place robust protections for them."