North Korea's fake democracy

On 12 December 2019 it was Britain's general election. As always, it was an important moment, and the results will shape Britain's future and every area of life in the UK.

Since I became a British citizen, my ballot paper has represented my democratic voice. So I voted for a party and representative who I regard to be an influential person to deliver efficient policies to the citizens of the UK.

My experience casting my vote in the UK made me reflect on the election in North Korea earlier in the year, where there was a 100 per cent turnout. Even if it was over 150 per cent, it wouldn't surprise me.

I vividly remember an election in the mid-1990s, before my parents left North Korea. Both of them dressed up nicely with Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-Il badges over their hearts. I was also dressed up nicely, and followed my parents. It was a special day because after casting the vote they took me to a restaurant and bought me nice food.

On the ballot paper, there was only one candidate and whoever it was, it was a vote for the Kim family. Two men at the door were constantly watching people, looking over their shoulders, and if anyone did not cast their vote then the whole family would be put in custody to 're-educate' them, or taken to a prison camp.

Our vote in truly democratic countries is more than just a small piece of paper. It represents our democratic voice and citizenship entitlement, and how we use it shapes our daily lives, including how we travel, our jobs and wages, our utility bills - even our morning coffee.

This genuine freedom of expression and opportunity are absent in North Korea. Nonetheless, if we gave a genuine and democratic vote to North Korean people today, there are a few things they would vote for.

They would vote for those candidates who would allow them to access free market activities so that they would be able to trade for food. At the moment, all of these transactions are operated on the black market.

The farmers would choose a candidate who would privatise the land under their names and let them grow their own crops. Currently, all the land is owned by the government, and at the end of the harvest, over 70 per cent of produce goes to the military. North Korea farmers would like to equip their own lands and grow the food they want – this is their never-ending wish.

And of course, North Korea's thousands of secret Christians would vote for freedom of thought and expression – to be able to openly practise their faith and share it with others, without fear of arrest, torture, and death.

Please continue to pray for our brothers and sisters in North Korea, that one day they will be able to cast their vote with true freedom and choice. Praying is a little like voting – bringing our individual prayers and petitions to God and asking for His blessings!

Until that day comes, your support and prayers will continue to enable Open Doors underground workers to smuggle food into the country, to feed those hungry believers who cannot freely trade or grow food to feed themselves, and to smuggle in Bibles and Christian literature to strengthen the faith of believers who must keep their faith a secret.

Timothy Cho lives in the United Kingdom and works with the Christian persecution charity Open Doors.