North and South Korean families allowed rare reunions after decades apart

REUTERS TV South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands after signing agreements during the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018.

Families split apart since the Korean War decades ago have been given the rare chance to meet each other again this week.

It is the first time since 2015 that reunions have taken place between North Koreans and their South Korean relatives. The resumption of family reunions was made possible by the Panmunjom Declaration signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their historic meeting earlier this year.

The reunions are taking place in Mount Kumgang in the North. Only 89 South Koreans and 83 North Koreans have been selected to meet each other and according to Open Doors UK, the North Koreans had to go through a strict propaganda eduction process, which included educating them on speaking positively about life in North Korea and their leaders.

North Korean escapee John Choi told the organisation it was 'tragic' that at least 20 million people have been separated as a result of the Korean War.

He said the reunions should be allowed to take place regardless of the political climate between the North and South.

'The process of family reunion depends on political events but it shouldn't. They should not be stopped nor should they be used as a bargaining chip,' he said.

'The family reunions are a good thing and should not be counted as one of the political processes. These people who have been separated grow old and times is running out for their chance to meet each other.'

Despite the recent thawing of relations between the North and South, life remains difficult for North Koreans, particularly Christians who are persecuted by the state.

North Korea is ranked number one in the 2018 Open Doors World Watch List for countries that persecute Christians. The organisation says that Christians are seen as 'hostile elements' that have to be eradicated and people caught practising the faith, as well as members of their family, can be sent to labour camps or even killed for their faith.

This week's family reunions have been assisted by the Red Cross. Park Kyung-seo, president of the South Korean Red Cross, told CNN that it was a 'human tragedy' that so few were able to take part in the reunions.

'I share fully with the disappointment of those who are not selected so I am trying with North Korean partners to try and find other solutions, huge numbers are waiting, the numbers are very much limited,' he said.

'Imagine 73 years long without knowing whether their family members are still alive or passed away - no news at all. The agony and anger, that's an unthinkable human tragedy.'