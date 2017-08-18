Nokia announces flagship phone featuring new multimedia tricks

Nokia 8 will include interesting features the maximize its camera and audio capabilities. Facebook/ NokiaMobile

The new Nokia 8, the flagship smartphone manufactured by HMD Global, was officially announced Wednesday. The phone includes some specifications expected in a 2017 flagship phone, but also delivers unexpected tricks when it comes to multimedia.

While Nokia ultimately opted not to ride the hot trend of slim bezels and huge screen displays, the new phone relies on the strength of its camera and audio capabilities to deliver a unique experience to its users.

Nokia 8 is the first Nokia-branded android phone to sport the industry-leading Zeiss optics on its front and rear camera, with both being 13 megapixel sensors. The rear camera also operates in a dual sensor system which includes a monochrome camera.

Although HMD Global did not customize the camera software heavily, it added an interesting feature — the "bothie" mode. The name is a play on "selfie," but instead of using just the front camera like a selfie, it uses both front and back sensors. The mode allows the user to capture photos and videos using both cameras simultaneously. Users are also able to broadcast live videos with both cameras to Facebook or Youtube.

The feature may prove useful in sports scenarios or reaction videos, but time will tell what other creative spins are going to arise as a result of this new mode. The "bothie" may very well jumpstart a new trend that may put Nokia back to smartphone contention.

Aside from the camera tricks, Nokia 8 also includes Nokia's Ozo Audio, which was designed for filming virtual reality. This means that the Nokia 8 will be able to capture 360-degree audio for live broadcasts. This will pair up nicely with the "bothie" live video mode.

Nokia 8 will be available across Europe in September. It is currently priced at 599 euros or $705. It has not been announced when the new phone will go on sale in the United States.