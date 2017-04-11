Nokia 9 release rumors: Price and release date leaked

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The price and possible release date of the Nokia 9 might have been leaked.

A report from Nokia Power User reveals that the same tipster who previously tipped the specs of the upcoming flagship smartphone from Nokia also sent them more information regarding the device's release.

According to the tipster, Nokia's new owner HMD Global will put a premium price tag for the upcoming Nokia 9 since it can be expected to come out with high-end features like the 5.5-inch QHD OLED display, the Snapdragon 835 processor, a 22-megapixel dual lens primary rear-facing camera with Carl Zeiss lens, and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Other rumored specs include the Qualcomm Quick-Charge 4, a powerful 3,800 mAH battery, both the iris and fingerprint scanners, the built-in Nokia OZO Audio Enhancements, and the Android 7.1.2 Nougat straight out of the box.

Because of these features, the rumored Nokia 9 is expected to sell in the US for around $699, while those in Europe could purchase it for €749. However, the tipster does not clarify if the price is meant for the device's 64 GB storage option or if it will still increase for its speculated 128 GB storage variety.

The tipster also mentions that Nokia will not unveil the Nokia 9 before Q3 of 2017. This could mean that the device will only be launched in the market sometime toward the end of July or as late as August and the first units shipped by the end of the third quarter or later this year.

At the moment, HMD Global already released a series of new smartphones after it revived the Nokia mobile phone line early this year. The current products include the new Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, and the refurbished classic mobile phone Nokia 3310, which now comes with the classic but updated Snake mobile game and a 2-megapixel camera.