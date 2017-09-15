Nokia 9 release date, specs rumors: Handset running Android Oreo appears in Geekbench benchmark test

The latest flagship handset, Nokia 8, from the Finnish tech company HMD Global. Facebook/NokiaMobile

There are no official details yet regarding the Nokia 9, the next flagship smartphone from HMD Global. However, tech enthusiasts are able to preview the top-end specs and features of the handset, thanks to the alleged benchmark listing of the device.

Geekbench benchmark results of the Nokia 9 were recently posted online. The most interesting part of the listing is that HMD Global might already be testing the upcoming handset with the latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system (OS). With this, the public might see Nokia 9 with the Oreo update out of the box upon release.

The benchmark listing also reveals that the Nokia 9 will sport dual rear cameras, with one of the shooters having a 12-megapixel sensor and 4K video recording features. The front camera of the smartphone also comes with a 12-megapixel sensor coupled with Ultra HD video capture capabilities.

To note, previous reports said the rear camera of the Nokia 9 was to receive two 13-megapixel sensors with LED flash. However, it is still possible that the dual-camera setup will still feature Zeiss camera technology, consistent with earlier reports.

In terms of display, the smartphone is expected to receive a 5.5-inch screen, instead of the previously reported 5.2-inch or 5.3-inch screen. The Geekbench listing also has the device sporting a Quad HD display with 1440 x 2560-pixel resolution.

As for the internal specs, the benchmark listing reveals the Nokia 9 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM), the Adreno 540 graphics processing unit (GPU), and internal storage capacity of up to 64 GB. Before, it was reported that the Nokia 9 might have higher RAM and storage options of 8 GB and 128 GB, respectively.

According to Gizbot, it was first thought that the Nokia 9 would be preinstalled with the Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. With the rumored upgrade to Android Oreo out of the box, there is more reason for the users to choose Nokia 9. Likewise, the high-end device is expected to include a fingerprint scanner, quick charging, iris scanner, and IP68 water and dust resistance certification.

There is no confirmation yet from HMD Global regarding the release date of Nokia 9, but the rumors are rife that the Nokia 8 successor will be available sometime next year.