Nokia 8 specs, price rumors: Competitive flagship phone to possibly sell below $500

Charmagne Nojas

Nokia 8 to sell for US469 Instagram/nokia

Following Nokia's re-entry into the smartphone arena, the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer HMD Global is releasing its latest model, the Nokia 8. Some reports refer to it as Nokia 9, but the latest intel confirms that the flagship device will be officially called Nokia 8 and is going to sell for $469.

In China and its territories, the phone will sell at 3,188 Chinese Yuan. This price puts the Nokia 8 forward as a midrange phone in terms of price. However, Know Your Mobile doubts that it will be valued at the same price in the Western market. It suggests its dollar tag could possibly be higher.

Information from a German site, winfuture.de, claims that the smartphone may be launched on July 31. According to their Scandinavian source that they refuse to name, the Nokia 8 packs a 4 GB RAM and 46 GB of on-board storage. This contradicts the previous leaks that claim the device will come with 8 GB RAM. However, it could also be possible that the 8 GB RAM variant may come later.

A July 17 leak from mobile reporter Evan Blass unveiled that Nokia's flagship phone is integrated with a dual-camera module. His Twitter post stated that HMD revived its old partnership with Carl Zeiss to create a 13-megapixel dual-camera sensor feature at the top of a module that is shaped like a lozenge.

Based on the picture Blass shared, there are two further cut-outs on the module that are speculated to be a dual-tone LED flash and a laser autofocus module.

As for the available colors, the German site revealed that the Nokia 8 will be sold in two colors — blue and steel. Dual-tone models are also going to arrive in variants of blue/gold and copper/gold.

Sources: http://www.knowyourmobile.com/mobile-phones/24277/nokia-8-design-camera-specs-price-leak, http://winfuture.de/news,98590.html
