Nokia 8 release date, specs news: Price for dual rear camera phone revealed

Nokia 8 will include interesting features to maximize its camera and audio capabilities. Facebook/NokiaMobile

The price for the Nokia 8 has been revealed just hours before the smartphone's launch in New Delhi, India.

HMD Global is set to launch the flagship phone Nokia 8 on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and the smartphone has already been listed on Amazon, exclusive to India.

The Nokia 8 is priced Rs. 36,999 ($566) on Amazon for the 4 GB random-access memory (RAM), 64 GB internal storage version of the phone. It is the fourth Nokia smartphone to come out in 2017, following the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.

The Nokia 8 has a unibody design built out of 6,000-series aluminum. It comes in four colors: Polished Copper, Polished Blue, Tempered Blue and Steel. The phone is also IP54 rated, making it splash-proof but not waterproof.

The phone runs on Android 7.1.1. Nougat, with rumors that it will soon be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo, Google's latest offering in mobile operating systems. The Nokia 8 is an octa-core phone that runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Most notably, the Nokia 8 has a dual rear camera setup, with each camera carrying 13-megapixel sensors. The front camera is also powered by a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

Nokia's most highlighted feature is the "bothie" or Dual-Sight mode, which allows users to shoot photos and videos using both the front and rear cameras. This also makes it easier for Nokia 8 users to live-stream on YouTube or Facebook Live.

Powering the Nokia 8 is a 3,090 mAh non-removable battery that comes with quick charging capabilities. The upcoming flagship allows for storage expansion of up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone will launch in the United States on Oct. 20. It is said to have slight changes in specs, in comparison to the phone recently launched globally.

The U.S. variant will come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, as well as ANT+ and WCDMA Band IV support.