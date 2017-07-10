Nokia 8 leak news: Is Nokia back in the smartphone game?

Nokia proves to be hard at work in its effort to climb back to smartphone relevance as evidenced by the leaked promotional materials for the rumored Nokia 8 flagship phone. The leak, which came out on a Chinese website last Wednesday, provides photos and specifications of what seems to be a very powerful device that could potentially rival the iPhone and Samsung's flagship unit Galaxy S8.

The photos, which were posted on website CNMO, reveal a bezel-less design, possibly wrapping the screen around the sides, similar to Samsung's Galaxy S8. The lack of physical buttons on the front of the screen and the ultra-tin top and bottom bezels give the impression of added focus on the screen, which is purportedly a six-inch display with 2K resolution. The phone will also sport USB type-C connectivity and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The dual rear-facing cameras should offer some cutting-edge technology, as it will most likely be designed and developed by ZEISS, as the two companies recently announced their renewed collaboration. The last time these two were partners, they produced a 41-megapixel camera phone in 2012.

The phone also packs a considerable punch from under the hood. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

There is currently no announcement yet on the release date of the phone, and HMD Global, the new home of the Nokia brand, has not released any statements on the rumored flagship phone. The company recently unveiled its new line of Android-powered Nokia smartphones, Nokia 3, 5 and 6, which signaled Nokia's return to the smartphone scene. While slick, all three devices ultimately turned out to be midrange.

The glaring lack of a device with a flagship status has stirred rumors that the Finnish company might be hiding something incredible up its sleeve, and judging by the leaked materials, Nokia might very well be back in the game.