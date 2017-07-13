Nokia 6 release date news: Phone launches in the United States

The latest Nokia phone, the Nokia 6, is finally launching in the United States market next month after it was made exclusively available in China six months ago.

HMD Global, the licensed manufacturer of Nokia products, recently announced that it will be releasing Nokia 6 in the United States in the first weeks of July, with Amazon fulfilling the shipment of orders.

It will retail at $229 and initially be available in Matte Black and Silver variants. The Tempered Blue and Copper-colored models are going to arrive in later parts of the summer.

The firm's Vice President Americas, Maurizio Angelone, assured that the new generation of Nokia phones offers the "same unparalleled and high quality Nokia phone experience" as their older models, as reported by PR Newswire.

"The Nokia 6 exemplifies our commitment to best-in-class performance, design, and craftsmanship," he said, adding that HMD Global is proud to introduce to American consumers a smartphone that is both high-quality and affordable.

Advertisement

Fresh out of the box, the Nokia 6 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 420 with a speed of as fast as 1.4 gigahertz. It runs on Android's latest operating system, the 7.0 Nougat, and has an internal storage of 32 gigabyte. For more storage, the phone has a microSD slot that is capable of supporting up to 128 GB additional space.

Like many other Android phones, the Nokia 6 also features a dual-SIM setup. It has a medium-sized screen of 5.5 inches which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

As for its camera quality, the phone boasts a Phase Detection Auto Focus 16-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel sensor in front for taking selfies. For indoor shooting, the Nokia 6 is built with a dual tone flash.

Nokiamob.net, a website dedicated to Nokia-branded products, recently reported that they got confirmation from the Nokia Mobile Support team that the global versions of the Nokia 6 do not have a notification LED.