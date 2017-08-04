'No Man's Sky' DLC update: Version 1.3 possibly features another race; content to be story-based?

As "No Man's Sky" approaches the first anniversary of their launch, fans are anticipating the latest update, which might come in time for the game's milestone. The game's upcoming update might include more story-based content, as well as a possible introduction to another race.

Following the release of the "No Man's Sky" Pathfinder update back in March, rumors started circulating that the next update would feature story-based downloadable content (DLC). Players have also been receiving mysterious clues that tease that the story-based DLC is in development.

One of the game's websites, the Waking Titan, revealed some hints regarding the game's update. These clues came in the form of different commands that give a sneak peek into the game's mythology. Players will be given a command line as they visit the site.

These commands, such as "What is Atlas," will tell the player all about the game's fictional organization. However, the interesting hints all started with "WHOIS," with the most interesting hint being "WHOIS fourth race." It seems that update 1.3 might possibly feature a new race, if the speculations are proven true. Should it be confirmed, fans could probably expect a story that could expand the game just by bringing in more characters as well as more places.

A few weeks ago, game developer Hello Games held a closed beta featuring the new update, with a select few that were chosen to play. The chosen players were redirected to another site and after they signed up, they were given access to a video being streamed live, telling them about a big event that is happening over the next few days.

Out of 10,000 applicants, only four were given these special Level 4 Atlas passes. The four will also have to fill out a questionnaire and complete a few tasks before they can be considered qualified.