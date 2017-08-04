'No Man's Sky' DLC update: Version 1.3 possibly features another race; content to be story-based?
As "No Man's Sky" approaches the first anniversary of their launch, fans are anticipating the latest update, which might come in time for the game's milestone. The game's upcoming update might include more story-based content, as well as a possible introduction to another race.
Following the release of the "No Man's Sky" Pathfinder update back in March, rumors started circulating that the next update would feature story-based downloadable content (DLC). Players have also been receiving mysterious clues that tease that the story-based DLC is in development.
One of the game's websites, the Waking Titan, revealed some hints regarding the game's update. These clues came in the form of different commands that give a sneak peek into the game's mythology. Players will be given a command line as they visit the site.
These commands, such as "What is Atlas," will tell the player all about the game's fictional organization. However, the interesting hints all started with "WHOIS," with the most interesting hint being "WHOIS fourth race." It seems that update 1.3 might possibly feature a new race, if the speculations are proven true. Should it be confirmed, fans could probably expect a story that could expand the game just by bringing in more characters as well as more places.
A few weeks ago, game developer Hello Games held a closed beta featuring the new update, with a select few that were chosen to play. The chosen players were redirected to another site and after they signed up, they were given access to a video being streamed live, telling them about a big event that is happening over the next few days.
Out of 10,000 applicants, only four were given these special Level 4 Atlas passes. The four will also have to fill out a questionnaire and complete a few tasks before they can be considered qualified.
-
If Marvel Comics was Christian, it would look like this: a pastor's dogged pursuit of a comic Bible
"For me, it's always been about outreach and engaging other people who are not a part of the Christian conversation," says Art Ayris, creator of the Kingstone graphic novel Bible.
-
Jim Bob Duggar predicts which of the Duggar kids will have the next baby in the expanding clan
Some of them have kids already and others have just got married, while Joseph and Kendra Caldwell are preparing to get married soon.
- How churches are solving holiday hunger
- 'The Lord is their refuge': 7 Bible verses about the poor
- John Mark Comer: Why you shouldn't plant a church in your 20s
- 'This is our village': How local Christians and a Catholic charity are rebuilding an Iraqi community brick by brick
- This old spiritual practice is making a unexpected comeback. Why?
- How the Church went from hero to zero on mental health
- Influence, unprecedented access and an 'impact on policy': Are evangelicals tightening their grip on Trump's White House?
- 7 ways to help your children encounter God this summer
- A gift from God: 7 Bible verses about rest
- 'This is our village': How local Christians and a Catholic charity are rebuilding an Iraqi community brick by brick
- Another victim of violence: Mexican priest dies after attack during Mass
- 'God knows your suffering': Justin Welby prays for South Sudan's refugees in Uganda
- Hobby Lobby smuggling scandal: Israeli police arrest 5 antiquities dealers in Jerusalem
- Iraqi town elects first ever Christian woman as mayor
- Vatican promotes 'tourism with a human touch' in seasonal message