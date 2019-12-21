No-fault divorce will only bring more trauma and sorrow

On Thursday the Government set out its programme for Parliament. Among the 29 Bills in the Queen's Speech was the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Bill.

Earlier this year it was dropped when it ran out of parliamentary time ahead of the election. But from the information the Government set out this week, the new version looks just as bad as the old.

If the Bill becomes law, spouses will be able to simply walk away from a marriage without having to give any reason and without their spouse being able to contest the decision. A divorce could be wrapped up in just six months.

The justification given is that it would be "ensuring that the decision to divorce is a considered one, and reducing family conflict where reconciliation is not possible and divorce is inevitable".

But by removing the incentive and reducing the time to reconcile, it is an increase in divorce that is inevitable. Tragically, thousands more marriages will end, with all the trauma and sorrow that will bring.

This Bill has not yet been tabled and there will be opportunities for politicians to try and amend it in the coming months.

Please continue to pray that marriage will not be further undermined in the UK.

