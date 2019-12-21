No-fault divorce will only bring more trauma and sorrow

Ciarán Kelly
(Photo: Unsplash/Irina Iriser)

On Thursday the Government set out its programme for Parliament. Among the 29 Bills in the Queen's Speech was the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Bill.

Earlier this year it was dropped when it ran out of parliamentary time ahead of the election. But from the information the Government set out this week, the new version looks just as bad as the old.

If the Bill becomes law, spouses will be able to simply walk away from a marriage without having to give any reason and without their spouse being able to contest the decision. A divorce could be wrapped up in just six months.

The justification given is that it would be "ensuring that the decision to divorce is a considered one, and reducing family conflict where reconciliation is not possible and divorce is inevitable".

But by removing the incentive and reducing the time to reconcile, it is an increase in divorce that is inevitable. Tragically, thousands more marriages will end, with all the trauma and sorrow that will bring.

This Bill has not yet been tabled and there will be opportunities for politicians to try and amend it in the coming months.

Please continue to pray that marriage will not be further undermined in the UK.

Ciarán Kelly is Deputy Director (Staff and Communications) at The Christian Institute.

Most Read

  1. Donald Trump is compared to Jesus after impeachment

  2. Donald Trump, Franklin Graham, other leading evangelicals react to Christianity Today's call to remove president

  3. 'We're not done' - Bethel worship leader still praying for a miracle for unconscious daughter

  4. Judge rules against charity worker who believes there are only two biological sexes

  5. The Church of England is in trouble

  6. God will end Trump impeachment, give him another term, Bethel's Kris Vallotton prophesies

  7. Honest, heartfelt questions for the next Archbishop of York

  8. Praying for a miracle, come what may

  9. Middle East Christians at risk of 'second genocide'

More News

  1. donald-trump

    Donald Trump is compared to Jesus after impeachment

  2. lauren-daigle

    Lauren Daigle sings for inmates in maximum security prison

  3. hugh-grant

    Hugh Grant admits he was 'plain wrong' about marriage and having children

  4. mother

    Parents should encourage their kids to believe in God even if they don't, psychologist recommends

  5. hallmark

    Hallmark apologises after withdrawing same-sex couple adverts

  6. jonah

    12-year-old boy praying to be adopted says he's trusting in the Lord

  7. eddie-james

    Worship leader defends meeting Donald Trump at the White House