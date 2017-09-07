Nissan unveils 2018 Leaf with greater range for lower price

Nissan's 2018 Leaf has more range for a lower price. YouTube/Nissan

Japanese automobile manufacturer Nissan unveiled the brand new 2018 Leaf electric car Wednesday, showing off major improvements to range and power of the first generation car for a surprisingly lower price tag.

The company revealed the new car in Tokyo, Japan, seven years since the launch of the first Nissan Leaf in 2010. The car will go on sale in Japan next month and is expected to reach the American and European markets this coming January.

The second generation Leaf gets a boost in its range thanks to its 40 kWh battery back, which should give it around a 150 mile range. The battery can be charged within 16 hours at 3 kW, or 8 hours at 6 kW. With the use of a fast charger, the car can get an 80 percent charge in 40 minutes.

The 2019 Leaf model, which arrives in the second half of next year, will sport a 60 kWh pack to greatly increase its range. Although, the range is still shorter than the Chevrolet Bolt or the recently released Tesla Model 3.

In terms of power, the 2018 Leaf has 110 kW, a great improvement compared to the 2010 model's 80 kW.

The new car also debuts Nissan's new driver assist system called ProPilot, with assists drivers with autonomous parking, as well as highway driving through the use of adaptive cruise control and lane keeping.

Another feature of the new Leaf is the one pedal system, wherein drivers use only one pedal in starting, accelerating, and braking. Stepping on the pedal accelerates the car, while easing off it activates the brakes.

With all its improvements, it's surprising that the 2018 Leaf will be sold at a cheaper price than when its predecessor came out. The new car is expected to have a starting price of $29,990, before any federal or local tax incentives, when it reaches American shores next year.