'Nioh' Complete Edition, bonus content arrives in Japan this November

Promotional image for the action role-playing game "Nioh." Facebook/niohofficial

Publisher Koei Tecmo announced the "Nioh" Complete Edition at Tokyo Game Show 2017.

The complete edition includes the base game as well as three downloadable content (DLC) add-ons, namely "Dragon of the North," "Defiant Honor" and "Bloodshed's End."

Additionally, the digital edition will have five new weapons, while the physical edition includes an original mini soundtrack CD and a strategy guide for the beginning of the game.

Both editions will retail for 5,800 yen or around $50. The "Nioh" Complete Edition was announced exclusively for Japan gamers, with no word yet when it will be available for Western fans.

The last of the three DLC, "Bloodshed's End," was released on Sept. 26 and features new enemies, main missions, Twilight missions, guardians, yokai and sub missions. It takes place immediately after "Defiant Honor" and will wrap up William's story, as well as the Sengoku era.

"Bloodshed's End" retails for $9.99, although Season Pass holders will be able to get the DLC for free.

"Nioh" passed the one million sales mark just a few weeks after it was first released. The game, developed by Team Ninja, is an action role-playing game exclusive to PlayStation 4. It is also published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, in addition to Koei Tecmo.

The game's synopsis reads:

"Take up your sword and travel to Japan's blood-bathed Sengoku period – an era ravaged by warring states and dark, malevolent forces – and cut a violent path through the land as the masterless samurai, William.

Cross blades in brutal hand-to-hand combat, wielding swords, axes, spears and even war hammers against foes both human and demon. Endure the vicious encounters and learn from your mistakes: each death will bring you resurrection and each resurrection a greater resolve to overcome your foes."

"Nioh" Complete Edition is coming to Japan via a digital release in November and via a physical release in December.