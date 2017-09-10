'Nioh: Bloodshed's End' will feature a new game mode

Promotional image for the action role-playing game "Nioh." Facebook/niohofficial

"Nioh" developer Team Ninja announced the release window for the third and final downloadable content for the game. They confirmed that the final expansion pack will roll out at the end of the month.

The expansion pack titled "Bloodshed's End" will conclude the final chapter of the Sengoku period. Creative director Tom Lee broke the news on his entry for the PlayStation Blog.

He said that the expansion will focus on the events after "Defiant Honor."

A peace negotiation between Toyotomi and Tokugawa ended The Siege of Osaka's winter campaign, but the conditions were harsh as Osaka was left with just the main enclosure for the defeated.

"Inevitably, this situation led to an uprising and another war broke out just months after the winter campaign. This is the final phase of the Sengoku-era, and the end of William's journey." Lee wrote.

The expansion pack will include new main missions, sub missions and Twilight missions for players. A new mode called "The Abyss" will make its debut.

"The Abyss" has been described as the mode where "the strongest warriors can test their skills in a perpetual battleground."

A new Yokai, additional characters, Guard Spirits and another difficulty level will also be included in the pack.

"Nioh" was released in February by Koei Tecmo and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game is set in the early 1600s during a fictionalized version of the Sengoku period. It follows a sailor named William who went to Japan and was enlisted by Hattori Hanzo to defeat yokai.

It received favorable reviews upon its release. Metacritic gave it a score of 88 and praised its combat, difficulty, aesthetics and the use of Japanese folklore.

Within its first two weeks of sales, "Nioh" has shipped one million units worldwide, according to Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja.

"Bloodshed's End" will be available for the PlayStation 4 starting Sept. 26. It will retail for $10.