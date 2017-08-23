Nintendo's mini SNES Classic edition to include built-in rewind feature

The upcoming mini SNES Classic edition will include a new rewind feature. YouTube/Nintendo UK

With only over a month before the release of the mini Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Classic edition, Nintendo unveiled a new feature included in the reincarnation of the popular console. Players will be able to use a rewind feature in order to go back to a previous time in their gameplay.

The rewind feature works by saving a certain amount of gameplay and allowing players to browse the saved file and go back to a specific point. The amount of saved data depends on the type of game. For games that include a lot of quick actions, a shorter time period is saved.

This feature may prove quite useful when tackling some of the difficult games that Nintendo released in the 90s. To demonstrate this new feature, Nintendo released a trailer highlighting the features of the upcoming console, including the rewind system. The video was designed to mimic the 90s style that Nintendo used to employ.

Aside from the rewind feature, the console also features different display modes, namely 4:3, CRT filter, and Pixel Perfect. This setting will be up to the user, as all three will display the games' graphics clearly on the console's HD output.

The black borders that would be present due to the consoles 4:3 display ratio can also be modified to display different patterns. There will be a number of colorful frames that the player can choose from. Some of these frames are specialized. They will change depending on what is happening on the game's screen.

The new console will also provide four save slots per game. These save slots can be rearranged or locked to make sure that it will not be overwritten.

The mini SNES Classic will become available on Sept. 29. It will include 20 pre-installed classic games from the original SNES console, plus one previously unreleased game, "Star Fox 2."