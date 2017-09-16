Nintendo unveils new Nintendo Switch 'Super Mario Odyssey' edition

The new Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition will be available on Oct. 27. Nintendo

Gaming giant Nintendo is beginning to bring some new flavors to its flagship console, Switch, with the announcement of a new Nintendo Switch "Super Mario Odyssey" edition.

The new edition is a bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch console, its dock, red left and right Joy-Con controllers, the "Super Mario Odyssey" game, and a carrying case.

The remarkable red controllers were designed to match the color of Mario's hat, which is featured prominently in the upcoming game. The carrying case is also red and bears the logo of the game.

The kit is priced at $379.99, which is not bad, considering that the console itself costs $300. On the other hand, the game if bought separately costs $60.

This is a smart move by Nintendo, as those who have not bought the console yet will surely be lured by this bundle. The timing of the release is also perfect, kicking off this year's shopping season. The bundle will be available starting Oct. 27, which is the same date as the release of the much awaited game.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is Nintendo's biggest release this year, and will offer gamers new and unique adventures through various worlds. As the title suggests, travel is the main theme of the game. The game will allow fans to play as different characters, thanks to the ability of Mario's cap that allows him to take over the bodies of other creatures.

This not the first time that Nintendo has sold Nintendo Switch consoles themed after one of its games. Earlier this year, a "Splatoon 2" version of the console was unveiled, featuring a neon green and pink Joy-Con controllers to match the color scheme of the game. This bundle is available exclusively at Walmart, and is priced similarly as the "Super Mario Odyssey" edition. It is possible that the gaming giant might release other versions of the console that are themed after some of its other titles.