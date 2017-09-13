Nintendo to bring back NES Classic Edition in 2018

Nintendo is bringing back the NES Classic Edition next year. Nintendo

After discontinuing the product this spring, Nintendo has announced that it is bringing back the NES Classic Edition in 2018.

The miniature version of the retro console Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) sold out pretty quickly after it was released, but players who were not able to get their hands on the console will have another chance thanks to the company's change of plans. As of now, no specific dates of availability have been announced by the company yet.

Nintendo dubbed the console a "limited-time product" and discontinued it in April. At the time, Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime apologized to those who were not able to get the system. "Even with that extraordinary level of performance, we understand that people are frustrated about not being able to find the system, and for that we really do apologize," he told Time.

During that time, it seemed that the NES Classic Edition was not viewed as part of the company's future. "But from our perspective, it's important to recognize where our future is and the key areas that we need to drive," continued Fils-Aime. "We've got a lot going on right now and we don't have unlimited resources."

It is a good thing that Nintendo had a change of plans, as this would allow more retro gamers to enjoy the 8-bit gaming experience offered by the classic console with its 30 built-in games. This includes familiar titles like "Super Mario," "Donkey Kong," "Metroid," "Mega Man," "Pac-Man," and "The Legend of Zelda."

However, the good news does not stop there for retro gaming fans. The company has also announced that it is increasing the shipments of the upcoming Super NES Classic Edition, which is set to begin shipping on Sept. 29. The console will be shipped into 2018, contrary to the original announcement that its shipment will cease by the end of the year.