Nintendo Switch's 'Skyrim' up to task of jamming epic game into handheld console

"Skyrim" will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Bethesda

Earlier this year, the announcement that Bethesda's highly acclaimed open world adventure game "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" coming to the Nintendo Switch was met with a degree of apprehension. It seemed that jamming the sprawling, epic gameplay of the role-playing game (RPG) into the Switch's limited capacity was not a good idea.

Now, with the release of the first Nintendo version in "The Elder Scrolls" game series inching closer, Bethesda has revealed some actual gameplay footage of the new version. By the looks of it, it may very well be up to the task of giving players the epic "Skyrim" experience in the small and portable package of the Nintendo Switch.

Despite the console's limitations in memory, with its maximum of 32 GB internal storage, the game performs surprisingly great, and does not lag or slow down. Even the long loading times of the PC version seemed shorter on the new Switch version.

When it comes to graphics, the game runs at a native 720p resolution at 30 frames per second. The display features a smooth frame rate and crisp textures that would surely be needed in the game's largely natural setting. The Switch version is also free of the various inconsistencies in performance observed in the original PC and console versions of the game.

With its performance and graphics, fans of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" can expect the same adventure-packed quests, stunning displays of natural beauty, and exciting battles against various fantastical creatures in this new version. Many players would be happy to dive back into the world of the 2011 game with the handheld convenience of the Switch.

The game will also utilize the Nintendo's Amiibo feature, which will allow players to randomly generate treasure chests to obtain various items and equipment for their quests.

The Nintendo Switch version of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" will be released later this year.