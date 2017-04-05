Nintendo Switch updates: Warping problems seen by early owners

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

One month after the release of the Nintendo Switch in the market, several reports reveal that early owners are already experiencing a major problem in their newest gaming console platform.

Reports have cited several posts from online forum sites like Reddit where Nintendo Switch users are complaining about the possible defect on the hybrid video game console from the Tokyo-based game console manufacturer.

In one of the posts, Reddit user _NSR shows an image of a bent unit of the Nintendo Switch, which is claimed to have warped after being placed in Dock Mode.

Other users also mention that they also experienced the same problem after checking their own Nintendo Switch units, and aired their disappointments over the product's quality control process.

While most users who experienced the warping problem claim that the bend did not affect the console's performance, some of them reveal that they want to have it fixed before the damage could turn worse.

Nintendo has yet to address the problem, but one of the users reports on the forum site that the game manufacturing giant already sent a repair setup several minutes after he called them.

Express UK also cites the report of other users who are reporting online that their new consoles were marked with scratches on the screen after being placed on the dock. Some also claim that they are having problems that involve dead pixels, as well as other connectivity issues.

This prompted them to believe that the reason why the stocks of Nintendo Switch are being pulled out from online retailers. However, the company clarified the rumors in a statement in Gizmodo in early March.

"The dock wasn't 'pulled' from the replacement/refurbishment store — it's out of stock," a representative from Nintendo of America said in a statement that was released through an email. "As previously announced, the Nintendo Switch dock set (which includes the dock, a HDMI cable, and an AC adapter) will be released Spring 2017."

The game console developer is expected to release a statement about the problems soon.