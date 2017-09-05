Nintendo Switch scarcity about to end? company works on speeding up production

Nintendo's Yoshiaki Koizumi, wearing game character Super Mario's attire, speaks at a presentation ceremony of the Switch. Reuters/Kim Kyung-hoon

The new Nintendo Switch consoles are facing product shortage because retailers are quickly having them sold out. The company recently stated that their production is about to speed up in order to give way to the upcoming holiday season.

In an article released by The Wall Street Journal, Nintendo confirmed that they are doing the best they can to cater to everyone who wants to purchase their highly in-demand Nintendo Switch. This product reached to a point where it became a rare find now because it just keeps getting sold out from retailers.

The company made an official statement saying that they plan to ship out 10 million of these specific consoles to known retailers such as Target, Wal-Mart, and GameShop on March 31, 2018. It doesn't stop there because aside from the 10 million target shipped products by the end of March next year, they also intend to produce 18 million of these consoles.

The product being a hybrid gaming console is one of the reasons why it is popular. This means that it could both work as a living room and a handheld device. When it comes to sales report, the company's stock went up to 50 percent since the Switch came out in March of this year, as reported by GameSpot. With other games such as the "Super Mario Odyssey" coming this Oct. 27, Nintendo's revenue is expected to further increase.

The company is doing great when it comes to the financial aspect of the business. However, gamers are the ones who are a little bit struggling because of the console's scarcity issue. In Japan, retailers have to even do a lottery draw in order to get some of these units to avid gamers.

The same thing is happening in the U.S. market, although retailers have not opted to do a lottery draw as an option just yet. Another issue that U.S. gamers are facing is that if they get to find a unit available, the asking price goes up to more than $380 on Amazon.