Nintendo Switch, Nintendo NES Classic stock update: Consoles currently sold out at Best Buy a day after restock
The scarcity of Nintendo's two latest consoles has had consumers waiting for retailers to stock up on these. The wait was over for some people who had wanted to cop Nintendo's latest consoles because Best Buy announced yesterday that it already had the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo NES Classic Edition back in stock. However, as expected, both consoles are all sold out now.
The retailer announced the stock update via Twitter, saying that "limited quantities" of the consoles would be available online on March 29.
3/29.— Best Buy (@BestBuy) March 28, 2017
Noon CT.
Limited quantities of the #NintendoSwitch and NES Classic will be available online.@NintendoAmerica https://t.co/Yux4ba9VQ6
The good news has also been reported by BGR, which states that every time retailers have the two consoles back in stock, these sell out very quickly. True enough, all units got sold out after a few hours of going live on the online store.
Despite Nintendo's promise of producing and shipping more units to retailers, it seems the demand is way too high and the pace of restocking is way too slow. According to Polygon, the Switch has been "in- and out-of-stock on the regular" since it was launched a few weeks ago. Apart from Best Buy, official retailers of the Nintendo Switch include Amazon, GameStop, Target, and ToysRUs. According to I4U News, consumers can track if the Switch is back in stock at online retailers via Zoolert or NowInStock.
Stocks of the retro console NES Classic, however, are said to be even more insufficient, as the console sold out fast nationwide after its November release last year. While there are NES Classic units being sold on Amazon eBay, due to shortage and high demand, the popular console has been tagged with double its retail price.
Unfortunately, for some people who were not able to cop the highly sought out consoles, they must wait for an announcement from Nintendo or its partner retailers regarding another restock.
-
'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
When a filmmaker calls a monster Calvin, they know exactly what they're doing.
-
Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo
Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- 'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
- 'People all over the world are praying for you': Billy Graham chaplains help those affected by London terror
- 'Love divine, all loves excelling': 7 inspiring hymns by Charles Wesley
- How do evil spirits work? Can we inherit them from our ancestors?
- After London's terror attack, should I still evangelise my Muslim neighbour?
- Mother of Palestinian shot by Israeli forces last year in Jerusalem is also killed
- Pastor prays for Lazarus-style miracle that dead wife will be resurrected by God
- Christian President of Lebanon controversially declares Christians are 'no longer in direct danger' in Middle East
- Judge throws out class action against Christian group brought by LGBT activists
- Q&A explainer: Why are ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting in Jerusalem against the State of Israel?