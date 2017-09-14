Nintendo Switch news, update: No chance of getting VR on console, says exec

A promotional image for the Nintendo Switch. Facebook/NintendoSwitch

Ever since the Nintendo Switch was released early this year, players have wondered if the latest hybrid console would go with the trend of injecting virtual reality (VR) features into today's popular video games. Unfortunately, there is no chance of experiencing VR gameplay on the Switch, at least in the near future, as Nintendo is still not too fond of VR.

At Variety's Entertainment and Tech Summit on Sept. 7, president and chief operating officer of Nintendo America Reggie Fils-Aime said that VR is not in the cards for the Nintendo Switch. He added that the VR experience still lacks enjoyment to attract gamers.

"[The] problem with VR is that there aren't a lot of experiences that are truly fun," Fils-Aime said.

However, the executive is not closing its doors on the VR experience being featured on the Switch console, or in any other gaming platform that the company will develop in the future. Fils-Aime also said back in 2015 that there are many things to work on in VR technology before giving it a try.

"What we believe is that, in order for this technology to move forward, you need to make it fun and you need to make it social," he said in an interview with Polygon at the time.

To note, Nintendo has already made use of VR in their previous device. Back in the '90s, Nintendo released a VR gaming platform called Virtual Boy, which received a lukewarm reception from the gamers. With this, it might take more time for the company to deal with VR again.

Last year, Nintendo was rumored to bring VR back in their current machine via a Switch VR accessory. As reported by IGN, a patent for such accessory was leaked, although the VR add-on never materialized.

Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima also stated earlier this year that the company is willing to introduce VR support if there are no issues in playing such games for several hours.

Even without jumping on the VR bandwagon, Nintendo Switch continues its winning streak with more than 4.7 million units sold worldwide since its launch last March, GameSpot reported.