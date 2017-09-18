Nintendo Switch news: Some games may require microSD card

The logo of Nintendo Switch. Facebook/Nintendo

With a limited storage space in the Nintendo Switch, the large file size of latest games certainly becomes an issue lately. While many games can be played in small version, many of those need hefty installs as well. As such, the gaming console has announced that some of the Nintendo games may require microSD in order to experience its full content.

Nintendo is getting out in front of the issue as it noted, as reported by IGN that a "microSD card will be needed for certain Nintendo games that contain an especially large amount of content and require additional storage for players to enjoy the full experience." It is not as if these games will not function at all without the SD card.

Nintendo makes it clear that portions of the game will work even without the extra storage space, but some portions will vary without the card. The gaming console also confirms that this may also happen with the digital download of certain games.

It goes on to point out that box art, like that of the "NBA 2K18," will have notices of this memory card requirement so that the buyers will not be left blindsided. And for those players who will download it online, the representative assures that there will be a standard information displaying how large the game is.

At present, it is unclear how the storage requirements will work when the Nintendo Switch's hard drive is full. Hopefully, this will be made clear as the launching of the game comes close.

Nintendo has recently partnered with SanDisk to resolve the issue. The company, for its part, will be selling officially branded microSD cards of 64 GB and 128 GB. This move is inevitable with the 32 GB base storage of Switch, unlike the other competing consoles.

For now, it is just "NBA 2K18" that needs extra space, but players could expect this trend to continue with other titles in the future. Therefore, anyone who wants to experience the full game will have to pay more. There is no confirmation about the pricing of the SD card yet. However, it is expected that it will be a costly than the regular card.