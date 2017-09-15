Nintendo Switch news: 'L.A. Noire' coming to Switch

Players will take on the role of Cole Phelps, a detective in solving the crimes of the city of Los Angeles. Steam website

Nintendo Switch owners better get their detective instincts ready for Rocktar's "L.A. Noire" as the hyper-realistic detective game is going handheld.

Rocktar Games, the developer and publisher of one of the most popular open world games to date, "Grand Theft Auto," is happy to announce that its 2011 crime game "L.A. Noire" is near the end of its development cycle for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and HTC Vive ports as well as Nintendo's hybrid Switch console.

According to GameSpot, the Switch edition of "L.A. Noire" will include the full game and all of its expansions and downloadable contents. The differences between the Switch version and home console editions will focus on the former's functionalities, as the Switch version will include features such as its gesture-based controls, HD rumble, additional camera angles, and touch-screen controls.

"L.A. Noire" will be the first Rockstar Games title to launch on Nintendo's Switch, and while that may be the case, Polygon has reported that it will be much pricier than its other console counterparts. The Switch version is going to be as much as $10 more expensive than the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions; this is for the physical copy, at least. This makes the price of the Switch port $49.99; the digital version of the game, however, will have the same price as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version.

The price difference in the physical version can be attributed to the additional cost of manufacturing proprietary Switch game cards. This has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar Games and still needs to be explained by them.

"L.A. Noire" is a game set in 1947 Los Angeles where players take on the role of Cole Phelps, a WWII veteran who turns into a police officer and, eventually, a detective. The game was popular for its hyper-realistic facial animations using state of the art motion capture technology for the actor's faces, which has remained unmatched, even by recent game releases. This is one of the most important features in the game, as players will be able to judge the characters based on their facial expressions.

The Switch version of "L.A. Noire" is set to be released on Nov. 14.