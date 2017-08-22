Nintendo Switch 3.0 news: Hackers successfully sneaks into latest Switch firmware; homebrew for version 3.0 coming up?

Nintendo Switch with special red/blue docked controller Nintendo Switch product page

Hacking has always been a part of the world's technologies, and people find the fruits of hacking very useful nowadays. For one, hacking into the firmware of Nintendo Switch can give users access in creating new applications, video game mods, and applications. The previous firmware versions of the hybrid console can support homebrewing, although doing so in the latest version 3.0 might spell some trouble. Luckily, hackers have been reportedly successful in breaking the code blocks of the latest firmware.

As reported by Game Rant, the Nintendo Switch firmware version 3.0 was already bypassed by an unknown group of hackers, in which they found a useful exploit to get full access of the new features and services of the firmware. With this development, other Nintendo Switch users can follow the hackers' footsteps and gain access to these version 3.0 features as well.

A portion of the coded text from the Nintendo Switch 3.0 homebrew reads: "Prior to 3.0.1, the service manager (sm) built-in system module treats a user as though it has full permissions if the user creates a new "sm:" port session but bypasses initialization. This is due to the other sm commands skipping the service ACL check for Pids <= 7 (i.e. all kernel bundled modules) and that skipping the initialization command leaves the Pid field uninitialized."

This line of text is something that only an expert hackers or decoder can understand, but other known hackers online who read the text expressed their concern about the Nintendo Switch 3.0.1. As reported by Comic Book, one "Pokemon 3DS" hacker known as SciresM cautioned the public that upgrading to version 3.0 might be dangerous.

Some of the risks include the loss of Nintendo Switch warranty. The worst possible scenario of having a botched Nintendo Switch homebrew is having the entire console system stripped down or not working properly. For now, it is advisable to wait for the instructions of experts in upgrading to the new Switch firmware version and running the homebrew. Once successful, gamers can now use emulators, editors, cheats and other exciting features while playing their favorite Nintendo Switch games.