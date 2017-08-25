Nintendo launches demo version of upcoming 'Pokken Tournament DX'

The demo version of "Pokken Tournament DX" is now available. Pokken Tournament website

The much awaited "Pokken Tournament DX" will not be released until near the end of September, but Nintendo Switch fans will be able to check out the game in advance via the demo version that Nintendo has released.

After hinting on a "Pokken Tournament DX" demo a few days ago, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company has made the demo available through the U.S. Switch eShop.

The demo version is limited to 15 matches in either the single battle or local battle modes. The Pokemon available for use in this version is limited to Charizard, Pikachu, and Empoleon. When it comes to support, the roster is also limited, with only an option between Snivy and Lapras, or Reshiram and Cresselia as supporting Pokemon.

The "Pokken Tournament DX" is a fighting video game that combines the gameplay elements of the popular "Tekken" series with characters from Nintendo's Pokemon franchise. In this game, players will be able to fight locally or online using their favorite Pokemon as a character.

Designed for Nintendo Switch, "Pokken Tournament DX" will feature a more comprehensive Pokemon character roster selection compared to the "Pokken Tournament," which was released for arcade and for the Wii U back in 2015.

The latest generation of Pokemon are also represented in "Pokken Tournament DX" by the fully evolved Decidueye and the support duo of Litten and Popplio. The game also includes special versions of popular Pokemon, like Shadow Mewtwo and Pikachu Libre.

Aside from the demo, Hori has also released a special game pad for the game. It is a wired controller, which means it can only be used when the device is docked. This game pad accurately mimics the original controller that was used in the 2015 arcade version of the "Pokken Tournament."

"Pokken Tournament DX" will be released for the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 22.