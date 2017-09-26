Nintendo implements two-step verification process for online accounts

A promotional image for My Nintendo on the 3DS console. Facebook/Nintendo

Nintendo recently announced that their online accounts will now require a two-step verification process for their users. This change in security is applicable to both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS.

According to Comic Book, the company made this move after learning what happened to Sony's PlayStation console and because these days, hackers can easily manipulate and get into other people's accounts. This is something that Nintendo is very careful of, which is why they raised the bar with their new authentication process.

The two-step verification feature is not something new and most online accounts are implementing it to prevent identity theft from happening. A secondary code is now required for all Nintendo users to input during the login process aside from their usual password.

Slash Gear reported that Google Authenticator is the system that Nintendo is using for their two-step verification process. Users must first install this on their devices regardless if they are using Android or iOS. Soon as it is installed, they will start receiving the secondary code for them to log in to their Nintendo account.

As for the activation of this new verification feature, users will have to sign-in to the Nintendo Network portal. The next step is to go through a tab that says "sign-in and security settings." From there, users will be able to find the two-step authentication button as they scroll down the list.

Sony's PlayStation implemented the feature in 2016 to provide protection for their users against hacking. Now, Nintendo is following their footsteps although there has been no issue yet regarding their security measures. The company just wants to make sure that what happened to Sony and other platforms that don't offer the two-step verification process doesn't happen to them.