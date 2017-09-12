Nintendo giving away four more Mega Stones for 'Pokemon Sun' and 'Moon'

Nintendo is giving away free Mega Stones for "Pokemon Sun" and "Moon." Pokemon website

Ahead of the release of the new game "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" in November, Nintendo is giving away more free items to players of the "Pokemon Sun" and "Moon" titles. Four more Mega Stones can be obtained by players around the globe using Nintendo's Mystery Gift feature.

Pokemon fans will be able to get their hands on the new stones using a universal code. The Mega Stones that they will be able to claim are those for Ampharos, Altaria, and two of the legendary Pokemon from the Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Latios and Latias.

However, these four Pokemon are not obtainable from the "Pokemon Sun" and "Moon" games. So, players who wish to use the items will have to transfer the Pokemon from a previous title, or obtain them via trading.

To obtain the Mega Stones, players need only to select Mystery Gift from the game's menu screen and select to receive a gift using a code or password. The game will prompt players to enter the password, and players must enter "DRACHE" when it does. After that, players may go to any of the game's Pokemon Centers and talk to the deliveryman waiting inside, who will give the player the Mega Stones.

Previously, Nintendo gave another set of four Mega Stones for Gallade, Gardevoir, Lopunny, and the mythical Pokemon Diancie.

Aside from the Mega Stones, Nintendo is also giving away a special edition Pikachu wearing Ash Ketchum's hat from the animated series. A code will be provided on the company's website beginning Sept. 19, and players can use this code to obtain the limited edition Pikachu.

"Pokemon Sun" and "Moon" players will also have an opportunity to get the new Mythical Pokemon Marshadow via free codes that will be given away by GameStop. The event will run from Oct. 9 to 23.