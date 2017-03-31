Nintendo E3 2017 predictions: Game company to showcase content for Switch, 3DS; president promises 'a big E3 this year'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

E3 is coming, and people are already making their predictions as to what various gaming companies are going to feature in it. Of course, Nintendo has something up its sleeves, and if the recent success of the Switch is any indication, it's going to be great.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime said Nintendo is going to have a great time at this year's E3. "E3 is always a big time for Nintendo," Fils-Aime said. "We look at each E3 as a unique opportunity to tell our story."

"And we're gonna have a big E3 this year."

Pocket-Lint predicts that Nintendo's E3 showcase will be "undoubtedly be all about the Switch," but Fils-Aime said it won't be. While Nintendo does indeed plan on showcasing various games that will put the limelight on Nintendo's new console, Fils-Aime said new content will be coming over to one of the most loved handhelds of this generation, the Nintendo 3DS.

Although the Switch surpassed the Wii U's sales figures, BGR notes that in order for Nintendo to keep the Switch afloat and away from the former console's demise, it needs to constantly release noteworthy games and other content for its new console. And of course, one of the best places to do that would be the E3.

Here are some titles that Nintendo can (hopefully) bring to this year's E3:

'Super Mario Odyssey'

"Super Mario Odyssey," Mario's upcoming adventure in unknown 3D worlds, might make its appearance in E3, Pocket-Lint predicts. After all, the platformer is already slated for release later this year. Maybe it would be fun to throw Mario's hat at enemies.

'Super Smash Bros' for Switch

Perhaps one of console gaming world's most popular fighting crossovers, Nintendo has to bring "Super Smash Bros." to the Switch, Tripped Media says. Of course, it would be better if Nintendo made a whole new Smash Bros. game instead of porting it from the Wii U to the Switch.

A Pokemon game for the Switch

Fans believe "Pokemon Stars" will be Nintendo's first "Pokemon" game for the Switch, following after the success of "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon." Still, as Pokemon game company Game Freak is still hiring, this title might be far from release.

Nintendo, however, could surprise fans by bringing another Pokemon game to the Switch.