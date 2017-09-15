Nintendo announces 2DS XL Poke Ball edition ahead of 'Pokemon Ultra Sun' and 'Ultra Moon'

Nintendo announces the upcoming 3DS XL Poke Ball version. Nintendo

With the newest Pokemon video game versions only two months away from release, fans of the franchise will surely be pleased as Nintendo announced a new version of its handheld console 2DS XL with a Poke Ball design. The console is perfect for any Pokemon fan.

The new version will be arriving on Nov. 3, which is only a couple of weeks before the upcoming "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon." That means the 2DS XL Poke Ball version will not be coming with a copy of the games. Players should also note that the device will not be sold with a charger.

The price of the new version has not been announced, but it may sell for roughly the same price as the regular version which retails at $150. Aside from the Poke Ball version, Nintendo is also releasing a new 2DS XL version with orange and white color theme. This version was previously available only in Japan, and will be available in the U.S. starting Oct. 6.

Since the orange and white version was initially released in Japan, it is possible that the company may be releasing some more 2DS XL versions that were originally not available in the U.S. Pokemon fans in Japan have access to a special Pikachu edition of the console, where the face of the beloved Pokemon donned the front cover.

Japan also has a purple and white, and a green and white version of the console. Both might make their way to the U.S. market as well.

The gaming giant also continued its new and very successful trend of re-releasing older but very popular games. This time around, two timeless Pokemon titles are getting new releases. "Pokemon Gold" and "Silver" will be making their way to the 3DS's virtual console. They will be available starting Sept. 22.