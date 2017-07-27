Nintendo 64 mini edition latest rumors: Possible confirmation through latest trademark

Many miss the days when the only game consoles available were the first PlayStation, first Xbox and the Nintendo Entertainment System, or even Nintendo 64. However, new reports suggest that Nintendo may actually be reviving the classic console, but in a smaller and inexpensive version.

Lately, Nintendo has been bringing back their classic consoles, from the Entertainment System to the Super version of the Entertainment System. With those two about to be revived and relaunched to the public, it seems only fitting that the Nintendo 64 is up for revival as well. The Nintendo 64 was first launched back in 1996 and was taken off the shelves in 2003 after a seven-year run.

Apart from the general rumor that the Nintendo 64 is getting revived and relaunched, another rumor suggests that it could be in a miniaturized version which is also less expensive. The rumor started when it was discovered that Nintendo filed for a trademark in the European Union Intellectual Property Office, stating that a "classic" version of the original is currently in development for re-releasing, meaning a smaller version of the system as well as the game pad.

Regarding the price point, it will most likely be under the hundred-dollar mark, and might include a lot of classic games. Re-introducing this classic console will certainly get more people to play again. Even though Nintendo has not formally announced the console's re-release, the filings certainly suggest it. A representative of Nintendo told Business Insider that they do not have anything to announce regarding the N64. Fans of the consoles can only wait until they make an official announcement.

Meanwhile, the original Nintendo Entertainment System was relaunched in 2016, and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be available on Sept. 29. For those who prefer the modern Nintendo consoles, there is the newest Nintendo Switch, as well as a 3DS XL version of the popular handheld console.