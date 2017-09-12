Nintendo 64 classic 'Super Mario 64' gets online version from modders

An online version of the classic "Super Mario 64" has been created by fans. YouTube/Nintendo/Kaze Emanuar

The adventure game "Super Mario 64" is one of the classic games from the Nintendo 64 console, which goes way back to the late 90s. Fans of the both the console and the franchise have created a new version of the game that lets up to 24 players play together around the Mushroom Kingdom.

The game is homemade project that uses a ROM version of the game instead of the actual console and cartridge. With the game being set in various worlds and offering players various activities, this version looks to amplify the fun by bringing in a bunch of other players to interact with.

The new version includes new playable characters like Luigi, Yoshi, Wario, and Waluigi, which were not playable in the original game. Princess Peach, who has also become a playable character in more recent Super Mario games, is also present, and Princess Rosalina, who has appeared in more modern Super Mario games, is also on the roster which makes it a great transition to the game's 64-bit graphics.

Installing the game is a bit complicated than most games, as this one requires an emulator and the game's ROM in order to run. Players will also need to coordinate with each other in order to be able to connect to the same game. This technical complexity might be the factor that could limit the audience for this game.

The version is also in danger of copyright strikes from Nintendo itself, as the team that worked on this version has had encounters with the gaming giant in the past. Previously, they poured in more than 4,000 hours of programming work to create another "Super Mario 64" modified version called "Last Impact," which included new levels and bosses. Unfortunately, the version was shut down by Nintendo and is no longer available for download.