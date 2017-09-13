Nintendo 3DS news: New stocks available for Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Edition

The notorious and elusive SNES Classic which caused a chaotic pre-order spree. Nintendo official website

Fans of the SNES who have failed to grab Nintendo's 3DS XL SNES Edition may now remove the frowns from their faces as Nintendo has finally made the new 3DS XL version available for pre-orders.

Amazon UK has just announced that pre-orders for the said console are available again, which means that stocks have been replenished by Nintendo after the pre-order frenzy back in August. According to Eurogamer, the 3DS XL SNES Edition is also being offered as a pre-order by Toys "R" Us, though presumably not for long if its popularity has not waned.

While the handheld console can be pre-ordered in Amazon, it still is not available for purchase on Nintendo's official store website.

The supply-and-demand drama which happened for the Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Edition has left many fans and potential buyers frustrated at Nintendo's marketing scheme for the SNES Edition. This happened alongside the immediate shortage in supplies of the SNES Classic, which was Nintendo's portable take on their famed '90s home console.

The pre-order release for both consoles triggered a massive and instantaneous purchasing spree similar to a Black Friday sale. Some unexpected retailers who posted pre-order offerings were still sold-out within the first few minutes of notice. Some eBay users even took advantage of the supply shortage and sold their overpriced pre-orders online.

The demand for the two nostalgia-inducing consoles were simply too high for Nintendo to keep up with, as both are limited edition stocks, as confirmed by Daily Star UK. 3DS XL SNES Edition is popular for its classic retro console theme, making it look like it came straight out of the '90s along with its release twin, the SNES Classic.

Fans and buyers who are lucky enough to acquire a pre-order should expect to get, apart from the handheld console, several enhancements like a second analog stick, "amiibo" functionality, better processing power, and, of course, the backwards-compatibility of the 3DS.

The Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Edition is still available for pre-orders in Amazon at the time of writing, for £179.99. The Toys R Us pre-order is also reportedly offering the pre-orders at £5 less than Amazon's. The said handheld console can be obtained on its release date of Oct. 13.