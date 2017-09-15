Nintendo 2DS XL news: Two new versions to hit stores this fall

Nintendo announced a new Pokeball-themed 2DS XL coming to stores this fall. Twitter/NintendoOfAmerica

Back when the Nintendo Switch launched globally last March 3, it instantly became Nintendo's most popular video game console. However, it does not mean that some of the past launched handheld consoles of the premiere video game company all went defunct.

Some are still catching up, like the Nintendo 2DS XL. During the latest Nintendo Direct broadcast, it was announced that two new models of the handheld will be released in the coming months, something that delighted the audience of the lengthy video presentation.

The first model is the orange-and-white new 2DS XL, which was only previously released in Europe. On Oct. 6 of this year, fans of the handheld in North America will be able to get their hands on this design as well.

Meanwhile, the second new model of the handheld caught the attention of everyone in the broadcast. Nintendo announced that the version will be Pokeball-themed, meaning the physical appearance of the console will look highly similar to the Pokeball, complete with its red-and-white color scheme on the outside and a traditional red color scheme on the inside. It will soon hit shelves on Nov. 3 this year.

Pokemon fans got a "whoop" on this news. Many fans think that a new Pokemon-themed handheld console will perfectly pair up with the upcoming "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon," soon to be released in November. Although the orange-and-white model is beautiful in a non-ostentatious way, the Pokeball-themed 2DS XL certainly demands attention with its appearance, getting a lot of admiration from Pokemon lovers.

No retail price has yet been set for both the new 2DS XL versions, but rumors tout that they could fall on the same price as the existing models, which is around $150. It is also not mentioned whether only selected game retailers will sell the devices.