Nina Dobrev sports new haircut for movie project

"The Vampire Diaries" alum, Nina Dobrev, was just part of the film "The Flatliners," which was released on Sept. 29. However, it seems that the actress had to sport a brand new look, which is rumored to be for another project that she might just have. The actress posted her new hairstyle on social media and her new look was received well by her loyal fans.

The pictures of Dobrev's new look were posted on Instagram by hair stylist, Riawna Capri, which shows the actress with a Bob cut. This style is something that fans of the actress are not used to seeing as it is very different from her naturally wavy and flowy hair she used to sport since her debut in "The Vampire Diaries." It was stated in Capri's status that Dobrev will be playing a Parisian artist for her next project.

According to Refinery 29, the style of cut was not a personal choice of Dobrev's, which is true since she was able to land the role of Chloe in the upcoming movie titled "Lucky Day" by Roger Avary. The fashion and lifestyle website had also described her look as "chic," and reminiscent of other iconic roles in the past, such as Uma Thurman's part as Mia Wallace in the classic Quentin Tarantino movie, "Pulp Fiction."

In a report by Just Jared, Dobrev donned the new hairstyle publicly in the premiere of "Flatliners" on Sept. 27, Wednesday at the Ace Theater in Los. Angeles, California. Given that the movie will be set in Paris, there is speculation as well that the movie might be in French which is a language that the Bulgarian-Canadian bred actress could possibly be fluent in. Dobrev even complete the theme of her look with a French Fringe dress.

Vogue has even reported that there is now a nickname for Dobrev's hairstyle, and it is dubbed the "nob," which is short for Nina's bob.