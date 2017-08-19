Nina Dobrev reveals real reason for leaving 'The Vampire Diaries'

A promotional photo for "The Vampire Diaries" season 6 with Nina Dobrev Twitter/cwtvd

"The Vampire Diaries" may have ended its run a few months ago, but naturally fans are still missing their beloved characters. One of the main characters was played by Nina Dobrev who recently opened up about why she left the series after its sixth season. The actress also revealed her reasons for carefully taking on roles.

Some shows continued to air despite the fact that one of its main stars decided to leave. This certainly seemed to be the case for Dobrev who had exited "The Vampire Diaries" after its sixth season, which shocked fans everywhere. Dobrev played one of the show's leads, Elena Gilbert, as well as her doppelganger Katherine.

Naturally, there would be some speculation as to why Dobrev was no longer going to be in the show for its seventh season, but the actress says that it was her choice to leave. In an interview for harper by Harper's Bazaar, Dobrev shared that it had been the plan from the very beginning. Yet, at the same time, the fact that she and her character were going to depart the series was a bit nerve-wracking.

It is understandable why Dobrev would feel a little scared of leaving the show that skyrocketed her to fame. It was an incredibly risky move to make. Nevertheless, Dobrev pressed on and shared that it motivated her to work a lot harder than she did before.

Since her exit in 2015, Dobrev has had numerous guest roles and two movies. The actress also explained the reasons as to why she does not have that many projects. Dobrev claimed to be picky when it comes to films as she wants to play adult roles as well as work with good filmmakers. The actress also added that the things she wanted to do are not always what is expected of her.