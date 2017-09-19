Nina Dobrev news: 'TVD' alum is getting 'pretty serious' with Glen Powell

Actress Nina Dobrev is shown in this January 2017 photo. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Things are slowly but surely turning intense between "The Vampire Diaries" alum Nina Dobrev and actor Glenn Powell. The couple, who started dating earlier this year, is reportedly "getting pretty serious" with their romantic relationship.

A source told Us Weekly about the status of the pair's romance, revealing, "Nina and Glen were friends before they started hooking up. Glen chased Nina around for a while before she agreed to give him a shot." Even though things between them are getting serious, there are currently no plans for the actor to move in with Dobrev.

The insider explained that Powell and Dobrev are now "traveling for work." The couple first sparked romance rumors in January this year, when they started sharing photos together on social media. They also reunited during New Year with friends in Texas and attended several public occasions together, including the recent Golden Globe after-party.

Prior to her relationship with Powell, Dobrev dated her "The Vampire Diaries" co-star Ian Somerhalder from 2011 to 2013, and actor Austin Stowell from June 2015 to February 2016. She was then linked to Orlando Bloom, who had just broken up with singer Katy Perry at the time. The rumors about the two came out after they were seen together at Coachella; however, they reiterated that they're just friends.

A representative of Dobrev told People, "Nina and Orlando are just friends. They have the same representation and friends in common and often end up in the same social group. That's all it is." Another source asserted that the two are "not exclusive" and that the actor does not want a girlfriend and wants to enjoy his single life.

Fortunately, Dobrev has found a new love in Powell. Both have been busy with their respective careers. Even though they have not made any big commitment moves yet, it seems like the lovebirds are truly serious about their relationship. It could just be a busy time for them, and only time will tell if their newfound romance will last.