Nina Dobrev news: Actress will not appear in 'The Originals' season finale, currently focused on other projects

For those expecting "The Vampire Diaries" actress Nina Dobrev to appear in the fifth and final season of "The Originals," prepare to be disappointed. Dobrev reveals that she will not be appearing in the spin-off of the Mystic Falls drama.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly on whether she will reprise her role as Elena Gilbert as well as her doppelgangers on the show, Dobrev revealed that she will not be appearing on the spinoff. The same could be said for "The Vampire Diaries" as the actress said she is currently focusing on other projects despite the show having already ended its eight-year run last March.

It is understandable that actors would want to move on from the shows that gave them their big break, to avoid getting typecast in their future projects. That might be the case for Dobrev, who left Mystic Falls during the show's sixth season, but made a brief appearance in the final season.

Apart from being busy with other things, Dobrev also has another reason for not appearing on the show. The actress joked that because she is no longer twenty-something, she cannot play a vampire anymore.

Meanwhile. the creator of both "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals" Julie Plec has shed some light on one question the fans of both shows want to ask: Will the characters they know and love come back on the small screen one day? Plec is positive about that. Plec said that she can definitely see a revival in the horizon, in a decade or so.

Plec shared that there are still some stories in "The Originals" that have yet to be told that the characters from "The Vampire Diaries" could fit into. She went on to add that if those stories cannot fit into the initial storyline of the spin-off, then maybe someday, in the revival, it could happen.

That is a crossover that fans would definitely want, especially now that "The Originals" is up for its final season. Fans will just have to wait and see if a revival of both shows happens down the line.