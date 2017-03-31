Entertainment
Nina Dobrev dating rumors: Actress dating another 'The Vampire Diaries' co-star?

Melanie Sison

A promotional still for "The Vampire Diaries" featuring actress Nina DobrevAnnette Brown/The CW

Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) and Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) may not have ended together in the series finale of "The Vampire Diaries," but it seems that the actors playing these characters may very well be exploring their relationship beyond the show.

Dobrev and Wesley are known for their close friendship. However, rumors are circulating that the two are now dating each other. Sources said that the two looked very sweet together when they were shooting the last few episodes of "The Vampire Diaries," where the two met. Stars Post said that Wesley was the reason why Dobrev was so eager to return to the show, which she left after its sixth season. She even posted photos of the two of them together when she came back to film the episodes she appeared in. The actors were also spotted spending time together outside of their work on the show.

Fingers are pointed toward Dobrev as the cause of Wesley's breakup with his girlfriend for four years, Phoebe Tonkin, who reportedly felt threatened about the closeness between the two. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that "The Originals" actress returned the Cartier promise ring he gave her and deleted their photos together on her social media accounts. However, a source told E Online that Wesley and Tonkin are still friends, saying "The relationship just ran its source."

Dobrev previously had a relationship with Ian Somerhalder, who played Damon, Stefan's brother on "The Vampire Diaries." The two dated for four years before calling it quits. She also dated Austin Stowell and Glen Powell.

While the show's fans are quick to note that the two actors have undeniable chemistry on "The Vampire Diaries," it remains to be seen if the two are really dating or if they are just close friends. Neither of the two has released statements about the status of their relationship.

