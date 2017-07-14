Nina Dobrev boyfriend 2017: 'The Vampire Diaries' actress dating Glen Powell

Love is in the air for Nina Dobrev. For the past few days, fans of "The Vampire Diaries" actress have been swimming in speculations about her dating life after she and Glen Powell attended Julianne Hough's wedding together.

On Saturday, July 8, the "Dancing With the Stars" judge tied the knot with hockey player Brooks Laich in an intimate outdoor wedding near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The ceremony was attended by more than 200 guests including their family and close friends.

Dobrev and Powell, both 28, candidly posed and kissed in a photo booth at the reception. In one photo, "The Vampire Diaries" actress sticks her tongue out while the "Scream Queens" actor put his lips on it, looking as though he were giving it a kiss. In another photo, the latter used the actress' hair to make himself a fake mustache.

Introducing my new favorite celeb couple: Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell. pic.twitter.com/NJ8W9cgiRJ — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) July 10, 2017

While nothing has been confirmed regarding their status, multiple reports have suggested that Dobrev and Powell are happily dating. In fact, the former's new relationship is reportedly way different from what she had with ex-boyfriend, Ian Somerhalder.

"Nina and Glen can't keep their hands off of each other and there's this crazy strong chemistry between them," a source told Hollywood Life, adding, "They're all about adventure and fun, while things were a lot more highbrow and serious between Nina and Ian. Nina is having an amazing time with Glen and is happier than she's been in a very long time."

Advertisement

Prior to Powell, Dobrev dated Austin Stowell and even made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of the latter's 2015 movie, "Bride of Spies." After seven months of dating, it was reported that Dobrev and Stowell decided to end their romance because their respective busy schedules keep getting in the way. Despite their breakup, they are said to be still amicable.