Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell news: Couple starting to get serious with relationship

A photo of Nina Dobrev from the series 'The Vampire Diaries.' Facebook/thevampirediaries

"The Vampire Diaries" alum Nina Dobrev has been with boyfriend Glen Powell for quite a while now, and reports say that the two of them are very much in love. It seems that things between the two have been going steady since they started dating in January.

According to Us Weekly, Dobrev and Powell are "a cute couple and are getting pretty serious." Before getting together, Powell had been persistent in courting Dobrev. They have been friends in the past, but after events like the past New Year's party that they both attended, as well as the Golden Globes (where Powell's film "Hidden Figures" was nominated for an Oscar award), Dobrev finally decided to give Powell a chance.

They have been confirmed as a couple in July. However, what does "going strong" mean exactly? The two aren't living together yet. Sherbrooke Times stated that the couple attended the after party of the MTV Video Music Awards last month, and did not leave each other's side — not even once.

According to Daily Mail, both Dobrev and Powell have been busy with their respective careers. Despite not making any big commitment moves, evidence points towards the two love birds being serious about their relationship. It could just be a busy time for both their careers, and only time will tell if their newfound bond will last.

Dobrev is best known for her stint on the hit show "The Vampire Diaries." She quit the series back in 2015. The reason was that she wanted to take on more serious roles wherein she plays a woman, and not a teenager.

From the looks of it, she got her wish, and is starring alongside Ellen Page in Diego Luna's "Flatliners," which will premiere on Sept. 29. "Flatliners" is a psychological thriller that will provide Dobrev an opportunity to show off her acting chops.