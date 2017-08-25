Nikon announces new D850 full-frame DSLR with incredible specifications

The D850 is Nikon's newest full-frame DSLR. YouTube/Nikon USA

Japanese camera manufacturer Nikon announced its newest full-frame digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera, the D850 which features incredible specifications and a hefty price tag to match.

The company introduced the new unit through a product tour video posted in its YouTube channel. The camera is built around a large 45.7-megapixel sensor that is designed to handle low-light environments using back-side illumination. To handle the large amount of image data captured by this sensor, the camera is also equipped with Nikon's high-speed Expeed 5 image processor.

The D850 couples image quality with speed, as it shoots seven frames per second at full resolution. Adding a battery grip will boost the speed to nine frames per second. The camera also implements a 153-point autofocus system.

Another trick that the D850 can do is "silent shooting," which is commonly found in mirrorless cameras. With the "silent shooting" mode, it can shoot up to six frames per second at full resolution using the camera's Live View.

When it comes to video recording, the D850 has enough firepower to compete with the most high-end DSLRs of other brands. It can shoot 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) videos at 30 frames per second, and 1080p footage at 120 frames per second.

To add to that, the camera boasts an 8K time-lapse video mode, which offers twice the resolution compared to other DSLR cameras today. The D850 also records videos to an external storage device using its HDMI connection while also saving the video locally to a memory card.

The camera also includes a large viewfinder and a 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen. It has two memory card slots for XQD and SD cards. Connectivity-wise, the camera has Snapbridge, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

The D850 will go on sale in September and will retail for $3,299. With its high-end specifications and price, the camera is expected to find its market among professional photographers.