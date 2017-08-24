Nikki Bella leaving WWE? Wrestling superstar unlikely to return anytime soon

John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella YouTube/WWE

Months after taking a break from the WWE, it seems that the other half of the Bella twins may not be returning to the ring anytime soon.

Earlier this year, Bella announced that she will be taking a break from the WWE for a while as she recovers from a neck injury that she sustained. This announcement followed the surprise proposal she received from John Cena. Apparently, other health issues were discovered apart from the sprain to her neck, which prompted her to take a break.

However, the "Total Diva" assured her fans in a Twitter post that she will be back, although it remains to be seen when she will be coming back to the ring. Bella also said that she could not wait until she gets to suit up for the ring once again and told her fans to stay strong and wait. As someone who is always susceptible to injuries, it is natural to take some time off to heal.

Nevertheless, it is unclear when she will be able to make a comeback, especially as she is set to marry Cena next year. This led fans to speculate that the wrestling superstar might leave wrestling for good to focus on her marriage. Bella has also hinted that she may be joining "Dancing with the Stars" after receiving an invite to participate in the show. She expressed her excitement, saying that she is always looking for ways to step up in her career, and the show is a way for her to do that because it is very mainstream.

Based on Bella's excitement, it seems more likely that she will be joining "Dancing with the Stars" in its 25th season that will premiere in September, according to E! Online. If Bella is officially confirmed to join, then fans can expect to wait a little longer for her WWE return.