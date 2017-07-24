Nikki Bella, John Cena news: WWE star talks wedding plans, bridal gown
Nikki Bella is over the moon about her upcoming wedding to John Cena. In fact, the 33-year-old professional wrestler has been very hands-on with wedding planning.
"So I do have a date now, but I can't say. But we finally came up with a date... and I did find the dress," Bella said in an interview with E! News.
Her twin sister Brie Bella chimed in, "She did and it's stunning!"
As part of the wedding preparations, Bella had been attending several bridal expos to look for the perfect gown. Her dream wedding gown is said to be a part of the spring 2017 collection of the renowned fashion designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig.
Bella said she immediately fell in love with the bridal gown the moment she first saw it on the runway. Even though her friends cautioned her that sometimes it will not look that incredible, the "Total Divas" star apparently knew it was the one as soon as she put on the bridal dress.
Fans, however, should not be too happy as they will have to wait a little bit longer to see Bella and Cena tie the knot. In a separate interview with PEOPLE, the latter said he hopes the wedding will happen sometime in 2018 but is not certain because of his and his fiancée's busy schedules.
"She is extremely busy," Cena, 40, said. "She works harder than anybody I know, so she's got a lot of things to manage as well. I just want to make sure the day is good for her, so when everything gets in order, that's when we'll do it. Hopefully, it'll be sometime next year."
Bella and Cena's wedding will reportedly not be lavish and over-the-top. Since they are planning an intimate ceremony, they are inviting only their immediate family and close friends.
