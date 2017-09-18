'Nightwing' release date, plot news: Superhero movie promises to be action-packed with lots of stunt work

Nightwing from the DC Comics. DC Comics

The upcoming "Nightwing" movie promises to be an action-packed romp, which will feature a lot of stunts and the titular hero's fighting skills and prowess.

In a recent interview with Collider, director Chris McKay expressed his excitement over the "Nightwing" movie. He said, "It's going to be a f---ing badass action movie with a lot of heart and emotion. It's gonna be a crazy, fun ride. Whoever gets cast as Nightwing, and any of the other actors around, are gonna go through a fucking boot camp experience."

In the comics, the superhero Nightwing a.k.a. Dick Grayson was the sidekick of Batman a.k.a. Bruce Wayne. He was the son of trapeze artists, John and Mary Grayson. They were killed by a mafia boss who wanted revenge on the Graysons. Wayne felt pity towards Dick and took him into his home.

As Dick grew up, Wayne offered to train him as his sidekick who was initially named Robin. Later on, Robin grew out of Batman's shadow and eventually named himself Nightwing. He is a natural athlete and a master acrobat, and is one of three people in the world who can pull off a quadruple flip.

McKay stated, "I'm not going to do a lot of [computer graphics] CG. It's going to be all real s---. It's going to be real stunt work, and they're going to need to do all of the stuff on camera and do it credibly."

The director is mostly known for his work on animated shows like "Robot Chicken" and "Titan Maximum." However, his most popular work to date is "The LEGO Batman Movie" starring Will Arnett in the titular role.

Warner Bros. has not yet set a release date for "Nightwing" but expect more reports as the situation unfolds. In the meantime, "The Justice League" is set to open in November featuring Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Hanry Cavill), and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot).