'Nightwing' cast news: Chris McKay gives update on film's casting; solo film to feature a nod to Dick Grayson's past

Dick Grayson a.k.a. Nightwing DC Comics/Characters/Nightwing

One of the films that are in the DC Extended Universe lineup is the "Nightwing" solo movie. With a movie about Batman's first and most popular Robin turned the movie's titular character, many fans are wondering who director Chris McKay is planning to cast to play Dick Grayson.

Since the confirmation of a "Nightwing" movie, many fans are anxiously waiting for any announcement regarding the plot and most importantly, the actor who will take on the role. Casting Dick Grayson may prove to be a challenging one, given that the character has a certain look and personality that not many actors might be able to balance.

McKay gave an update on Twitter about the progress of the "Nightwing" movie in terms of casting. McKay then replied that to keep the die-hard DC fans from having a heart attack, he revealed that no one has been approached for the role yet. He went on to say that they are taking their time and casting a wide net because they need to find the right actor for the part as well as getting the script right because they want the movie to spectacular.

Fans may be relieved but at the same time disappointed with this update. Some may have hoped that updates on the film would come sooner but McKay does not want to rush things. There is still a lot of time for Dick Grayson to be brought to the big screen knowing the lineup of films that are currently in the works or are about to premiere.

Apart from casting decisions, McKay has also hinted what to expect in the "Nightwing" movie in terms of plot. Speaking to CinemaBlend, when asked if the film will reference Dick Grayson's years of being in the circus, McKay revealed that there will be a lot of nods to his past.

This means that Haly's Circus may appear in the movie. For those who are new to the character, Haly's Circus is a big part of Nightwing's origin because Dick Grayson was an acrobat as a child. He was part of the Flying Graysons ensemble at the circus before his parents died in a trapeze accident. Their death forced him to retire from circus life and eventually led to his fateful encounter with Bruce Wayne resulting in him taking on the identity of Robin.

Knowing that the circus will play a role in the movie means that audiences will not only see him as an adult superhero who has learned from his time with the caped crusader, but it will also shine a light on his acrobatic origins.

However, this is not the first time Haly's Circus has been shown in a live-action DC movie. They previously appeared in "Batman Forever" in 1995 with some changes. They made Robin a young adult at the time of his parents' death as a result of Two-Face's actions.

However, referencing Haly's Circus can mean something else instead of Dick's circus years. It could be there for a few different things, from being a training ground for the Talons of the Court of Owls, in which Dick would become one of them had Bruce Wayne not taken him into him buying the circus and becoming its ringmaster.

Nevertheless, fans will have to wait and see how Haly's Circus will be referenced in the "Nightwing" movie.