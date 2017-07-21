'Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon' release date news: Main characters introduced; pre-order bonuses revealed
"Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon" is just a few weeks away. As fans eagerly await its arrival, publisher Koei Tecmo has introduced the game's main characters.
Set in the 19th century, "Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon" focuses on a knight protector named Alushe Anatoria and her two childhood friends: a kind-hearted priestess, Liliana Selphin; and a holy knight of the Lourdes Order, Ruhenheid Ariarod.
While guarding Liliana, Alushe is killed by a demon and subsequently resurrected as an artificial half-demon. She and Ruhenheid must protect Liliana from becoming a sacrifice to the Queen of the Moon.
"When the evil Moon Queen threatens humanity, the young priestess Liliana is chosen to become the Bride of Time — a sacrifice to save the world," the game's premise reads, as cited by Nintendo Insider. "This causes a disagreement between her two best friends."
Alushe and Ruhenheid will be joined by the Lilies: New Curian doctor, Camilla Alucard; a half-demon assassin, Veruschka; a former Curian Knight, Muveil Folin Lou; and a powerful Nightlord, Arnice.
On top of that, Alushe and Ruhenheid will be backed by the Servans. These include the electrifying mutt, Nero; the fairy-like companion, Feuille; the Shikigami-wielding Kaede; the beautiful butterfly, Farfalla; the shadowy fiend, Hexer; and the dolphin-shaped Perle.
These Servans come in two categories — the Strikers and the Trickers. The first one is known for their strong attacks and ability to transform into weapons, while the second one has the ability to use their powers in the other world as well as expel barricades and open up new pathways.
Koei Tecmo has also laid out everything fans will get if they pre-order "Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon" on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. For only $99.99, players will receive a special swimsuit costume for Alushe and three bonus Servan creatures, according to Siliconera.
"Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon" is set to be released on Oct. 24 in North America and on Oct. 27 in Europe.
-
Actor Dennis Quaid promises new faith-based movie about MercyMe singer Bart Millard will be 'uplifting'
Actor Dennis Quaid will be starring in the upcoming film "I Can Only Imagine," which is based on the popular Christian song of the same name. Quaid says the movie highlights the power of a changed heart.
-
Woman becomes Christian during screening of The Shack
A British evangelist has told of how he led a woman to faith during a recent screening of Christian-themed movie The Shack.
- What does 'home' mean to you? Are you like the Son of Man, with nowhere to lay your head?
- Gaming for God: New card game asks the Church 'what is mission?'
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Canon: How a Bible card game is helping students learn how Scripture began
- Diagnosed with cancer, this Christian got through it by praying and painting Jesus' last day on earth
- The face of Christ? Turin Shroud does contain the blood of a torture victim, research suggests
- Would-be bride turns canceled $30,000 wedding reception into banquet for the homeless
- How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
- Pope Francis makes surprise call to rubbish collector who lost both his legs in collision
- Prince William and Kate meet Salvation Army anti-trafficking worker in Poland
- How this passionate Christian from Samaritan's Purse is helping to save lives in war-torn northern Iraq
- You aren't coming through here: Nuns build chapel to block fracking gas pipeline
- ISIS receipt surfaces in Mosul for sale of 20-year-old woman to jihadi for $1,500
- 16-year-old Christian boy is the latest victim of Pakistan's blasphemy law