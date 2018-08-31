Nigerian security forces accused of failing Christians as Fulani militants murder pastor and family

Seven people have been killed in an attack by Fulani militants in Plateau State, Nigeria, according to International Christian Concern (ICC).

The dead include a pastor, Rev Adamu Gyang Wurim, his wife and three of their six children.

World Watch Monitor Protests in Kaduna state against Fulani violence.

One of the pastor's surviving children, Gyang Adamu, an engineering student, said he was studying at the University of Jos when the incident took place and saw a report on Facebook that his village was under attack.

'Immediately I placed several calls trying to get in touch with my family members, but none rang through,' he said. 'When I called a friend to find out about the situation, the report I received was very devastating; I couldn't believe that all my family members have been engulfed in the pogrom.

'On reaching home, I saw my daddy and younger ones burnt beyond recognition. The sight of the gory incident broke me down.'

He continued: 'The three of us left don't know what to do, especially now that we are still students who have nothing to hold on [to].'

According to ICC, the attack lasted for more than four hours before security personnel arrived. Two villages, Ambonong and Ziyat, were largely destroyed and the attackers looted valuables. Three churches were also targeted.

Nathan Johnson, ICC's regional manager for Africa, said: 'This continued fight in an area known to have many attacks is astounding. The fact that the government allows the continued destruction and killing of its villages and citizens shows a lack of care or ability. If this continues, there will have to be international intervention or else Nigeria may devolve into a major civil war.'